Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the November 30th total of 765,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Canacol Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 40,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.0383 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.