Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the November 30th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Canoo Price Performance

Shares of Canoo stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 204,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Canoo has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

