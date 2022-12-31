Cardano (ADA) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.45 billion and approximately $150.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.05 or 0.07218444 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00030647 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00065674 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056517 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001020 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024709 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007615 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000224 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,516,665,816 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
