Cardano Tops 24 Hour Volume of $144.02 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and $144.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,200.40 or 0.07238170 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00031134 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00066146 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056457 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001041 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024191 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007601 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000218 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,466,414 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
