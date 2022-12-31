CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of CareDx worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 15.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Down 0.1 %

CDNA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 806,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,312. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CareDx Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.