Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

