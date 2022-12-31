CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.