Casper Market Cap Achieves $289.26 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $289.26 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461577 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.03004097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.06 or 0.29536183 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,394,488,693 coins and its circulating supply is 10,634,595,359 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,392,389,317 with 10,632,635,990 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02772819 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,137,645.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

