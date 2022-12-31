CEEK VR Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $57.73 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00036551 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018445 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00227971 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07073553 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,854,225.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

