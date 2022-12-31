CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
CEL-SCI Price Performance
NYSE CVM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,698. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
