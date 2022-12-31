CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NYSE CVM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,698. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Recommended Stories

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

