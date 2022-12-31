Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Celer Network has a market cap of $66.72 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

