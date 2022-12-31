Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the second quarter worth $321,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of CPAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $142.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.5276 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.96%.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

