Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Insider Activity at Central Securities
In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $79,305.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CET. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Central Securities by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 234,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Central Securities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities by 172.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 100,543 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Central Securities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.
Central Securities Stock Performance
Central Securities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.
