Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 38,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVCY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.79. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

