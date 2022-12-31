Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $217.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.30 and a 200-day moving average of $216.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $379.65.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

