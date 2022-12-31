Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $213.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $323.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.