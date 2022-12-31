Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Down 6.1%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 95,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 487,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.76.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Further Reading

