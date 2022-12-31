China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 56.6% in December

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC raised China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
China Merchants Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,465. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About China Merchants Bank
China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Merchants Bank (CIHKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.