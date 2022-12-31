China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 56.6% in December

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HSBC raised China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,465. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 28.85%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

