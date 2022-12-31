China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ZNH opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

