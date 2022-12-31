CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the November 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,555. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $120,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CION remained flat at $9.75 on Friday. 283,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,117. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $540.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.00%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

