CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in CKX Lands were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CKX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. 261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,982. CKX Lands has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.06.

CKX Lands ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

