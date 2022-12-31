Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in December

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 452,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of CLZNF remained flat at $15.95 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. Clariant has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Get Clariant alerts:

About Clariant

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.