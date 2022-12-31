ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 27.5% in December

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $853,165.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,324,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,026,918.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $853,165.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,324,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,026,918.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 484,323 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,819 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

