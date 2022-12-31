Clover Finance One Day Volume Reaches $137,085.78 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $50.70 million and $137,085.78 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

