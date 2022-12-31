CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in December

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the November 30th total of 341,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CN Energy Group.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

Shares of CNEY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 225,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,509. CN Energy Group. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

Featured Stories

