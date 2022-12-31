Cobak Token Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $29.30 million and $2.84 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

