Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 23.5% in December

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

