Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $12.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.