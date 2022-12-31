Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $12.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.62.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
