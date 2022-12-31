Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

BBCP stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 9.6% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,335,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,880,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 71,845 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 14.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 912,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 115,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 84,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 496,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Stories

