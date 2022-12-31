Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 32,420 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of NanoString Technologies worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 50.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 458,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,659. The stock has a market cap of $371.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $43.81.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,551.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 29,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

