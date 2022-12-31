Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gartner worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 76.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,264,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $19,264,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 1.2 %

IT stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.14. 272,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,109. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

