Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,725 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings comprises about 2.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $141,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.35. 98,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,583. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.72. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

