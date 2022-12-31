Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after buying an additional 64,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 334,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $540.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

