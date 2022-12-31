Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 942,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,776. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $42.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

