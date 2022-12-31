Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,909,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,195 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $39,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vertex by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 91,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,646. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vertex had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,107,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,548,234 shares of company stock worth $23,467,130. 46.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VERX. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Vertex Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

