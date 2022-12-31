Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for approximately 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Axon Enterprise worth $113,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXON stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.93. The stock had a trading volume of 341,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,239. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,204,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $843,087.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 276,628 shares in the company, valued at $51,563,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,204,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,474. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.13.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.