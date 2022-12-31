Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,301,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,470 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.76% of Hillman Solutions worth $55,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 728.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,548,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 7,517,121 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,604,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,702,000 after buying an additional 157,377 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,544,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,903,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 3,554,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after buying an additional 273,837 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $994,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,261.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 129,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $994,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,261.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Scott Kelley Moore acquired 13,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,044.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. 650,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

