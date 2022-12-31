Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.0225 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Conflux has a total market cap of $46.95 million and $1.24 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02227807 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,199,130.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

