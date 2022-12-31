Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:ED opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

