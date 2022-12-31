Contrasting WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 24.97% 9.19% 3.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 2 0 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund.

12.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.20 $30.09 million $0.88 14.83

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund.

Volatility and Risk

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 161.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in convertible securities and other debt and equity securities. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, Barclays Government/Credit Bond Index, and Lipper Convertible Securities Fund Average. It was formerly known as Gabelli Convertible Securities Fund Inc. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. was formed on December 19, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

