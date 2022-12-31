Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TRON traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. 331,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRON. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 184,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

