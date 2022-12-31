Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLW opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

