Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 325,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.51.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.