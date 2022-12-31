Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 325,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.51.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
CRVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
