Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Up 122.2% in December

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,438,800 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the November 30th total of 42,051,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66,742.0 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of CTRYF remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Friday. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Further Reading

