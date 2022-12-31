Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $121.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $190.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.53. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

