Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $115.00 Price Target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 145,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

