Critical Review: Leonardo DRS (DRS) versus Its Peers

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Leonardo DRS to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leonardo DRS and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $117.24 million $25.07 million 6.66 Leonardo DRS Competitors $4.83 billion $265.96 million 7.63

Leonardo DRS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Leonardo DRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80% Leonardo DRS Competitors -126.52% -15.23% 0.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Leonardo DRS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leonardo DRS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leonardo DRS Competitors 38 354 365 20 2.47

Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.67%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.09%. Given Leonardo DRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

