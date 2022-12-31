Critical Survey: Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) vs. MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Santa Cruz County Bank and MainStreet Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.41%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.8% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Cruz County Bank 36.00% N/A N/A MainStreet Bancshares 30.01% 14.78% 1.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and MainStreet Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Cruz County Bank $68.13 million 3.14 $21.30 million $2.96 8.46 MainStreet Bancshares $70.31 million 2.91 $22.17 million $2.88 9.55

MainStreet Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

(Get Rating)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides debit and credit cards, merchant, online and mobile banking, remote electronic deposit, bill payment, treasury management, and cash management services. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two ATMs and night depository kiosks. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. As of March 18, 2022, it operated six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as 55,000 automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.