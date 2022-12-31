Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $10.90 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00066045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00056650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007688 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003488 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.