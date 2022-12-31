Crypto Snack 24 Hour Volume Hits $341,515.59 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $341,515.59 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00461022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.06 or 0.03017066 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.78 or 0.29500718 BTC.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

